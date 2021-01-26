Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

ARCT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Shares of ARCT traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.96. 44,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,323. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $129.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,393. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

