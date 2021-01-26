Render Token Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $14.29 million and approximately $11,561.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00070936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.46 or 0.00848830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00052486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.40 or 0.04412659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017684 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,156,853 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

Buying and Selling Render Token

Render Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

