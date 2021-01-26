DAOstack Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. DAOstack has a market cap of $4.14 million and $103,948.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for $0.0858 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,995.35 or 0.99678774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00023870 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00030311 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

