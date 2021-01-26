Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $16.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Apache alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 452,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,469,723. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.