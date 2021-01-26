Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will post $31.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.80 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $123.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $125.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $135.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clipper Realty.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLPR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,385. The stock has a market cap of $126.69 million, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

