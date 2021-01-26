Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Societe Generale

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danone in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

DANOY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,311. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

