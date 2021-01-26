Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Invests $724,000 in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned 0.11% of El Pollo Loco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 144.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,969,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

LOCO traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a market cap of $712.90 million, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.57.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

