Planning Directions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $919,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RHS traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,975. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $152.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.45.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

