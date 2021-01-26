Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,229,000 after buying an additional 738,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after acquiring an additional 255,734 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,540,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 59.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 202,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 16.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 73,198 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $516,929.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,752. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $50.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYD. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

