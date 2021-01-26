Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 136,000 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Balentine LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,945,000 after purchasing an additional 851,520 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 831.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 943,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 842,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,642,000 after purchasing an additional 676,944 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,199,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,228,000 after purchasing an additional 614,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,174,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.38. 36,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,188. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $57.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.56.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

