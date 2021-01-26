Clark Financial Advisors Invests $37,000 in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.15. 1,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,600. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $369.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.29.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

