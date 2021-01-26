Clark Financial Advisors Invests $155,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in The Southern by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Southern by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after buying an additional 822,854 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in The Southern by 150.8% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,392,000 after buying an additional 669,801 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in The Southern by 245.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after buying an additional 471,120 shares during the period. Finally, LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in The Southern during the third quarter valued at about $24,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.53.

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 95,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,767. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

