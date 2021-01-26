Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 47,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Illumina by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 142 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Illumina by 22.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,959 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $96,751.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $420.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,835. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 97.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $425.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.09 and its 200-day moving average is $344.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. BTIG Research raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

