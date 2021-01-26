Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.52.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.69. 262,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $175.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

