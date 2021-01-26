Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,397. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.78. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $178.30.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

