United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO) (TSE:UNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.00

United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO) (TSE:UNC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$110.00 and last traded at C$110.00, with a volume of 1300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$109.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO)’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

