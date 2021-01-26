Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,884 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,314% compared to the typical volume of 88 call options.

ALV traded up $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.30. 55,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,011. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.63. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.20. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.81.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

