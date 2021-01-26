Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.38

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 3215314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $13.80 to $12.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

