Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.38

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 3215314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $13.80 to $12.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Lumen Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:LUMN)
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.
