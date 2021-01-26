Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 700.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.72. 286,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,289,762. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.83 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.72.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

