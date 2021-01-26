KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $154,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,482 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Ford Motor by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,759,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,379,000 after buying an additional 163,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. 3,132,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,195,680. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

