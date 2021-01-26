Spinnaker Trust Has $1 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,115,354,000 after buying an additional 696,521 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 103.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,257,000 after purchasing an additional 695,284 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in American Tower by 574.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,606,000 after purchasing an additional 594,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in American Tower by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in American Tower by 73.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,645,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

AMT stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.38. 166,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,609. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.15 and its 200 day moving average is $239.35. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

