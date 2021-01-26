Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 266.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,456,000 after purchasing an additional 458,222 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,848,000 after purchasing an additional 314,843 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,202.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,418,000 after purchasing an additional 306,691 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 304.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,426,000 after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo stock traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.77. 11,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,917. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.96.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.71.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.