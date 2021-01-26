Spinnaker Trust Sells 83 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.38 and its 200-day moving average is $253.94.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.