Spinnaker Trust Sells 551 Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.36% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period.

Shares of IHE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.21. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,422. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.87. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $186.47.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

