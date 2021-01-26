Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust reduced its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.22% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.98. 2,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,317. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.63.

