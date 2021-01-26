Fortive Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.00. 91,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.96.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $348,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.