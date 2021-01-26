Thrive Token Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Thrive Token has a market cap of $466,410.49 and $10,451.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00071424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.87 or 0.00854954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.63 or 0.04399619 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017545 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

