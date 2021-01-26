QLC Chain (QLC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $245,330.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $245,330.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

