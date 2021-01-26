Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.66. The company had a trading volume of 37,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,387. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after buying an additional 546,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,327,000 after purchasing an additional 401,779 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $30,554,000. AJO LP grew its stake in Brunswick by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 784,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 228,341 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,221,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.