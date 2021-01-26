KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get KBR alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 7,306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,590. KBR has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.