Datamine (DAM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17,937.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Datamine has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $360,947.74 and approximately $17,937.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine token can now be bought for $0.0941 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00065922 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003836 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003723 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003009 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,837,561 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.