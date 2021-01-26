Thingschain (TIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65,191.73

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $65,191.73 and $49.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,198.07 or 0.99785884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00023958 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00030922 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000291 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

