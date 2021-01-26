Atari Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $285,652.00 (ATRI)

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Atari Token has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. Atari Token has a total market cap of $10.50 million and approximately $285,652.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atari Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00071424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.87 or 0.00854954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.63 or 0.04399619 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017545 BTC.

About Atari Token

Atari Token (CRYPTO:ATRI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,481,204,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,393,798 tokens. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari . The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com

Atari Token Token Trading

Atari Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atari Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atari Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

