BIDR Market Cap Reaches $2.86 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One BIDR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00128081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00072047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00277991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00068186 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038077 BTC.

BIDR Token Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 40,700,000,000 tokens. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

BIDR Token Trading

BIDR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

