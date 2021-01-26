Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $494,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $996,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $304,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.89. 33,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,658. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.08 and a 200 day moving average of $212.51. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $158.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

