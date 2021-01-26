Sanders Morris Harris LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 413,994 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. 3,238,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,762,789. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

