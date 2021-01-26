Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,274,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,941,000 after purchasing an additional 706,017 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,265,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.68. 264,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,650,480. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.