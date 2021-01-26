40,550 Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Acquired by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,060,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. 28,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UTZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.