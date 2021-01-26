OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Acquires 107 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $267.33. 37,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.17 and its 200-day moving average is $230.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

