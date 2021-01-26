Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Boosts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at $3,765,000. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 32.6% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 13,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 45.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 82,500.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.78. 16,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.