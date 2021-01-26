Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.28. 42,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,716. The firm has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

