Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.38.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $10.79 on Tuesday, reaching $206.70. 251,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,989. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.24 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $238.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,207,619 shares of company stock worth $224,096,803. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

