Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Position Cut by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC trimmed its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $746,755.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,138.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.41. 19,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,308. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.00. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VAR. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.