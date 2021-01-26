KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 2,629 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.6% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,031,711. The firm has a market cap of $267.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

