Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Buys 287 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,611,000 after purchasing an additional 177,131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 859,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,871,000 after acquiring an additional 111,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 249,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 32,017 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 422.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in MGE Energy by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGE Energy stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $65.89. 5,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $83.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $135.21 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

