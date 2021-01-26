Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 206.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,735,000 after purchasing an additional 659,330 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 19.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after purchasing an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,144,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 17.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,837,000 after purchasing an additional 333,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 598,203 shares of company stock valued at $181,266,207. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROKU stock traded down $22.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.50. 165,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,750. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of -500.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $448.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.37.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.22.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

