Manchester Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.8% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 366,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,877,000 after acquiring an additional 289,945 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 333.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $263.74. The company had a trading volume of 374,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,172,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.96. The firm has a market cap of $713.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

