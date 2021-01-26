SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.09. 248,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,370. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $312.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

