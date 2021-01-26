Community Trust & Investment Co. Invests $7.24 Million in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 360,525 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.09% of Levi Strauss & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $14,917,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $63,335,000 after buying an additional 672,310 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,641 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.34. 59,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,765. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $22.64.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 75,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $1,283,747.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $153,225.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,573.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,566,760 shares of company stock worth $29,574,362. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.