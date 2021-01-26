Ironwood Financial llc Has $530,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2,341.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Yum! Brands by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 568,835 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,675,000 after purchasing an additional 509,205 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,345,000 after purchasing an additional 506,437 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Yum! Brands by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 774,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 435,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $34,406,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.32. 74,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,057. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.53.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.